Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi confesses love to Lakshmi in front of the family

Rishi comes to speak to Lakshmi. He holds Lakshmi’s hand and confesses love to her in front of the family in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 12:15:19
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi, (Rohit Suchanti) Lakshmi, (Aishwarya Khare), and the entire Oberoi family have returned home. Neelam decides to marry Rishi the next day after witnessing all the drama. This decision shocks Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush, and Bani. Hence, they all join hands in bringing Lakshmi and Rishi close again.

Meanwhile, Neelam, Karishma, Sonia, and Malishka come together to kick out Lakshmi from their life finally. Dadi tells Neelam that she has selected a guy named Rishi for Lakshmi. While Neelam and Malishka are happy with the news, Lakshmi is shocked. Meanwhile, Shalu and Bani meet Rishi and inform him about the new guy in Lakshmi’s life. However, via their words, the two try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Malishka’s engagement ceremony begins. However, Rishi remembers his happy moments with Lakshmi and decides to take a step. Rishi comes to speak to Lakshmi. He holds Lakshmi’s hand and confesses love to her in front of the family. Malishka, Neelam, and others are shocked by Rishi’s confession.

Rishi holds Lakshmi’s hand and confesses love to her in front of the family. Malishka, Neelam, and others are shocked by Rishi’s confession. Watch the video below!

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

