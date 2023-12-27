Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi fights with doctor at mental asylum, lands in big trouble

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi is trapped inside a room wherein a few doctors and nurse forcefully takes towards a bed. Soon, they tie her and start giving electric shocks. Lakshmi shouts for help and soon falls unconscious. On the other hand, Rishi feels that his love Lakshmi is in pain and soon packs a tiffin for her and decides to visit Lakshmi at the mental asylum.

Rishi comes to asylum with tiffin and tries to find Lakshmi. He finally witnesses Lakshmi sitting in a corner. Soon, Lakshmi sees Rishi and hugs him. Both Rishi and Lakshmi get emotional. Later, Rishi takes Lakshmi to a room and makes her eat the food. However, one of the patient enters their room and throws the plate from Rishi’s hand which shocks him.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi informs Rishi that the mental asylum people behave very badly with her and this irks Rishi. He gets into a fight with the doctor. However, he calls the police who separates Lakshmi and Rishi. The latter warns the doctor to seek revenge. Rishi returns home dejected and his mom gets worried to see him upset.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 803 26 December 2023 Written Episode Update

