Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi fights with terrorists

Rishi fights with terrorists in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Rishi and Malishka go on a date wherein a young girl named Lakshmi is about to get injured in an accident. However, Rishi saves her, and soon he wishes to meet Lakshmi. Rishi reaches the parliament area and learns that terrorists have trapped Lakshmi. The former gets shocked and worries for Lakshmi.

Rishi reaches the parliament to meet Lakshmi. He bumps into the terrorist but rushes to meet Lakshmi. Rishi comes face to face with the latter and asks her if she is safe. Soon, Lakshmi hints to him about the earphones and informs him about the terrorist’s plan. Rishi takes one of the earphones and learns about the bomb blast plan.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi join hands and decide to save everyone from the bomb blast. Lakshmi decides to go to the parliament head office to save the minister. Rishi goes to fool the terrorists. He stops the terrorist along with some security people and fights with him. Rishi also holds him at gunpoint.

What will happen next? Will Rishi and Lakshmi manage to save the minister?

