Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets kidnapped, Lakshmi prays for his safety

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi returns home devastated after the doctor rejects his proposal. Malishka comes to speak to Rishi, however, she gets jealous when Rishi shows extra concern towards Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka calls Balwinder and asks him to end Lakshmi’s life. They plan a snake attack on Lakshmi at the asylum to kill her.

Rishi gets a feeling that Lakshmi is in danger and hence visits the hospital. On the other hand, Lakshmi dodges the snake in the asylum room. Soon, Rishi comes inside her room and gets shocked to see a snake. While the both try to come out, the doctor comes and locks the door. Rishi then takes a cloth and places on the snake and later grab the snake inside the cloth piece. Rishi pushes the door and takes Lakshmi along with him. However, the doctor’s aid comes and hits Rishi on his head and he falls unconscious on the ground.

In the coming episode, Doctor comes and locks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the room. Meanwhile, Balwinder comes to the hospital and takes unconscious Rishi along with him. He keeps him at an isolated place. Meanwhile, Lakshmi worried about Rishi prays to god for his wellbeing. On the other hand, Ayush tries to reach out to Rishi but fails to do so. Hence, he gets worried for Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and goes to the hospital.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 809 1 January 2024 Written Episode Update

