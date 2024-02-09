Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi kicks out Lakshmi from his life

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra fights for his life and Rishi informs about his critical condition to Neelam. The latter breaks down and rushes to the hospital. Lakshmi also regains her memory and enquires about Virendra’s health. Malishka questions a nurse about Virendra’s health.

The nurse informs her that Virendra is recovering and this irks Malishka. She goes to his room and remove the oxygen mask. Soon, Lakshmi comes there but Malishka manages to hide. Later, the doctor reveals to the entire family that Virendra has slipped into coma. Neelam, Rishi and Lakshmi get shocked to hear this news. Malishka shows a video which proves that Lakshmi was responsible for the accident.

In the coming episode, Neelam gets angry at Lakshmi for putting Virendra’s life in danger. She also calls her manhoos and curses her. Rishi also misunderstands Lakshmi and curses her. He asks her to leave him and go away from their lives. Lakshmi breaks down after Rishi refuses to trust her and soon she decides to leave Rishi and the entire Oberoi family.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 847 8 February 2024 Written Episode Update

The doctor reveals to the entire family that Virendra has slipped into coma. Malishka shows a video which proves that Lakshmi was responsible for the accident.