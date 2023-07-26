Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi learns about Saloni being Vikrant’s wife

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aayush hatches a new plan and decides to send goons to disrupt the wedding festivity and prevent the marriage from taking place. The goons attack Vikrant and beat him up. Aayush’s plan fails, and Vikrant saves himself and comes to the temple. Vikrant and Saloni see someone from their past and get worried. Later, Rishi sees Vikrant acting suspiciously and keeps an eye on him.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) witnesses the man from whom Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) and Saloni hide. He soon meets the Mayur guy and questions him about Vikrant’s marriage. Mayur reveals that Vikrant is married, and he has a photo of his wife. Rishi (Aishwarya Khare) requests him to give the photo so that he can expose Vikrant. Mayur decides to get for him. Rishi gets happy to find a big piece of evidence against Vikrant finally.

In the coming episode, Vikrant and Lakshmi excitedly prepare for their special day; Rishi takes it upon himself to investigate Vikrant’s past. Rishi visits Mayur’s house in search of evidence that could potentially expose Vikrant’s true identity. As he and Mayur diligently search through old photographs, they come across Vikrant and Saloni’s marriage photo. The revelation leaves Rishi stunned.

Will Lakshmi learn about Vikrant’s hidden marriage before it’s too late?

