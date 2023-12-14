Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi makes a big promise to Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka finds Lakshmi on an empty road and plans her accident. Lakshmi tries to look for Rishi and the car bumps into her. Lakshmi meets with an accident and Malishka gets happy. However, later Malishka finds that Rishi saved Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) by dragging her aside.

Rishi scolds Lakshmi and asks her to be with him. However, she decides to bring her toy and meanwhile Ayush, Shalu and Bani come. As Rishi goes to speak to them, Lakshmi gets lost again. A stranger helps Lakshmi and brings her to Oberoi house. Dadi gets happy to meet Lakshmi and informs Rishi about the same. Meanwhile, Balwinder returns to create havoc in Lakshmi and Rishi’s life.

In the coming episode, Neelam witnesses Lakshmi in the house and decides to send her to mental asylum again. However, Virendra stops Neelam. He takes a firm decision that Lakshmi will stay at Oberoi mansion only. Soon, Rishi enters the house and takes a stand for his wife Lakshmi. He also unites with Lakshmi and promises to protect her always. Lakshmi gets happy with Rishi’s care and love.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 790 13 December 2023 Written Episode Update

