Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi Romantically Dances With Lakshmi, Paro Enjoys

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has seen interesting dramas with gripping storylines in the past few days. As per the previous episode, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) finds Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Paro’s whereabouts. However, the villagers consider him someone else and attack him with a knife, but Paro comes to save him. Lakshmi gets worried upon Paro’s disappearance. Soon, Rishi comes with Paro in the house, which leaves Lakshmi in shock. Paro brings Rishi and Lakshmi close to each other.

In the surprising turn of events, you will see Lakshmi break down in front of Rishi and beg him not to take Paro away from her. Rishi consoles her and ensures he will never steal Paro from her and will stay by her side forever. Paro brings Rishi and Lakshmi close as she hugs them together. Later, Rishi and Lakshmi get ready for Ishita’s wedding. For a ritual, Rishi makes a garland for Lakshmi and very adorably adorns her hair. During the dance ceremony, Lakshmi dances with Paro, and soon Rishi joins them. He gets romantic and dances with Lakshmi, creating a mesmerizing moment. It will be interesting to see how Rishi and Lakshmi will unite amidst Malishka’s cunning plans.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?