Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Lakshmi from the snake attack

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi goes to meet the doctor. He bangs his car into the doctor’s car and have a huge confrontation with him on the road. Rishi removes a blank cheque and asks the doctor to take it by writing any amount in return he asks the doctor to free Lakshmi. However, the doctor rejects the offer by tearing off the cheque which angers Rishi.

Rishi returns home devastated after the doctor rejects his proposal. Malishka comes to speak to Rishi, however, she gets jealous when Rishi shows extra concern towards Lakshmi. Soon, Malishka calls Balwinder and asks him to end Lakshmi’s life. They plan a snake attack on Lakshmi at the asylum to kill her.

In the coming episode, Rishi gets a feeling that Lakshmi is in danger and hence visits the hospital. On the other hand, Lakshmi dodges the snake in the asylum room. Soon, Rishi comes inside her room and gets shocked to see a snake. While the both try to come out, the doctor comes and locks the door. Rishi then takes a cloth and places on the snake and later grab the snake inside the cloth piece. Rishi pushes the door and takes Lakshmi along with him.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 806 29 December 2023 Written Episode Update

