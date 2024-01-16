Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi saves Neelam from chandelier mishap at the birthday party

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) reveals to Neelam that they went to mandir as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) wanted to do Pooja for Neelam and pray for her good health on her birthday. Neelam gets impressed by Lakshmi which irks Malishka. Neelam’s birthday party begins wherein Lakshmi brings a special gift for her which is a family painting. Malishka witnesses the gift and decides to destroy it.

Malishka purposely stand on the painting and later when Lakshmi tries to pick it up, Malishka drags her leg and the painting is teared. Lakshmi gets upset and cries. Rishi tries to make her understand and calms her down. However, in anger Lakshmi starts beating Malishka for ruining the painting. On the other hand, Balwinder enters Oberoi mansion to execute his plan which he made along with Malishka.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi gets emotional and reveals that she is missing her mother. Soon, Neelam hugs her and calms her down. Malishka gets angry and asks Balwinder to cut the rope of the chandelier. While everyone dances around Neelam, the chandelier comes down and Rishi rushes to save his mother. While Lakshmi holds the rope of the chandelier, Rishi pushes Neelam and saves her life.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 823 15 January 2024 Written Episode Update

