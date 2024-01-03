Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi tries to escape from Balwinder’s clutches

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi dodges the snake in the asylum room. Soon, Rishi comes inside her room and gets shocked to see a snake. While the both try to come out, the doctor comes and locks the door. Rishi then takes a cloth and places on the snake and later grab the snake inside the cloth piece. Rishi pushes the door and takes Lakshmi along with him. However, the doctor’s aid comes and hits Rishi on his head and he falls unconscious on the ground.

Doctor comes and locks Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) in the room. Meanwhile, Balwinder comes to the hospital and takes unconscious Rishi along with him. He keeps him at an isolated place. Meanwhile, Lakshmi worried about Rishi prays to god for his wellbeing. On the other hand, Ayush tries to reach out to Rishi but fails to do so. Hence, he gets worried for Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and goes to the hospital.

In the coming episode, Aayush looks for Rishi and comes to the hospital. The guard refuses to allow Aayush to enter the asylum but later agrees to let him in to just see Lakshmi. Aayush witnesses Lakshmi happy interacting with the nurse and feel relieved. On the other hand, Rishi wakes up and finds himself trapped in a godown. He tries to open the rope of his hand and decides to escape from Balwinder’s clutches.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 810 2 January 2024 Written Episode Update

