Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani learn about Chachi’s evil act with Balwinder

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka meets Balwinder and informs her how Rishi and Lakshmi fooled her and got married to each other. Balwinder also gets to know how Malishka tried to kill them but they got saved and due to the accident Lakshmi turned into a child. Balwinder joins hands with Malishka and decides to win Lakshmi again. The two plan to use Lakshmi’s chachi in their strategy.

Lakshmi comes to Chachi’s house to stay with them. However, Balwinder enters Lakshmi’s room and tells her that he will take her to Rishi’s house. However, she finds it something fishy and starts shouting. Soon, Balwinder warns her by showing a knife and calls police. The police arrive at Lakshmi’s house and takes her along. Rishi also comes to Chachi’s house and tries to save Lakshmi but fails to do so.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes to the temple and vents out his anger in front of goddess. On the other hand, Malishka mentions to the doctor that Lakshmi should not be saved this time. The doctor in return tells that this time he will give more shocks to Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Shalu and Bani confront Chachi about her act as they learn that Chachi teamed up with Balwinder to put Lakshmi in trouble just for money.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 798 21 December 2023 Written Episode Update

