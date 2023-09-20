Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi relentlessly searches for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi gives a befitting reply to Vikrant. She boldly declares that Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) is not even comparable to the dust beneath Rishi’s feet. She warns Vikrant that Rishi will come and crash down upon his ego. Lakshmi’s threat leaves Vikrant worried. Soon, Rishi comes and gets Vikrant arrested.

Rishi, (Rohit Suchanti) Lakshmi, (Aishwarya Khare), and the entire Oberoi family return home. Neelam decides to get Rishi married the next day after witnessing all the drama. This decision shocks Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush, and Bani. Hence, they all join hands in bringing Lakshmi and Rishi close again. Meanwhile, Neelam, Karishma, Sonia, and Malishka come together to finally kick out Lakshmi from their life.

In the coming episode, Dadi tells Neelam that she has selected a guy named Rishi for Lakshmi. While Neelam and Malishka are happy with the news, Lakshmi is shocked. Meanwhile, Shalu and Bani go to meet Rishi and inform him about the new guy in Lakshmi’s life. However, via their words, the two try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 706 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Rishi confess his feelings before it’s too late?