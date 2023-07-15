Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi perform romantic dance on mehendi cermony

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, continues to captivate viewers with its emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, the Oberoi family prepares for the joyous occasion of Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) mehendi ceremony. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) seizes the opportunity to talk privately with Lakshmi. However, their interaction is abruptly interrupted by Vikrant, who enters the scene with a gift. Vikrant presents Lakshmi with beautiful bangles, which she graciously accepts. Vikrant deliberately makes Rishi jealous as he leans closer to Lakshmi and confesses his love for her.

Vikrant insults Rishi in front of Lakshmi, and the latter remains silent, making Rishi upset. The latter leaves and goes to his room. Lakshmi comes to speak to Rishi. The latter tells Lakshmi he is hurt as she didn’t take a stand when Vikrant was insulting him. Soon, Rishi again tries to explain that Vikrant is the wrong guy. However, Lakshmi refuses to believe Rishi and calls him Liar. Rishi breaks down and pushes Lakshmi away. He also mentions that she would regret her decision to marry Vikrant.

In the coming episode, Malishka and Saloni welcome Lakshmi and Vikrant with a dance performance at their mehendi ceremony. Later, Malishka asks Vikrant and Lakshmi to make their day more special. Hence, Vikrant decides to dance along with Lakshmi. They perform a romance dance to a popular Bollywood song. Amidst their dance, Vikrant also hugs Lakshmi, which makes Rishi jealous.

What will happen next? Will Rishi ruin Vikrant and Lakshmi’s mehendi ceremony?

