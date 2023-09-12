Television | Spoilers

Vikrant comes dressed as a groom in front of Lakshmi and asks her to get ready as a bride. While Vikrant leaves Saloni reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant has kidnapped Shalu and Aayush in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Goons take Lakshmi at gunpoint which scares Virendra. Soon, the former calls Rishi for help, which annoys Malishka. However, Virendra mentions that Rishi and Lakshmi are each other’s protectors. But the goons switch off the lights of the house and kidnap Lakshmi.

Oberoi’s family learns about Lakshmi being kidnapped and Rishi worries for her. He decides to postpone his engagement and find Lakshmi. However, Malishka (Maera Mishra) gets angry. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) still leaves to find Lakshmi. On the other hand, goons take proper care of Lakshmi and mention that she is special to their boss. When Lakshmi questions about the boss, Vikrant comes in front of her and she is shocked to see him.

In the coming episode, Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) comes dressed as a groom in front of Lakshmi and asks her to get ready as a bride. Saloni brings the bridal wear for Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Vikrant asks Saloni to make Lakshmi wear the bridal outfit. While Vikrant leaves Saloni reveals to Lakshmi that Vikrant has gone mad and he has also kidnapped Shalu and Aayush. Saloni asks Lakshmi to marry Vikrant if she wishes to save her sister and Aayush. Lakshmi is shocked by Vikrant’s actions.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 697 11th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Lakshmi marry Vikrant?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!