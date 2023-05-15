ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant- Lakshmi and Rishi-Malishka’s double date drama

Vikrant and Lakshmi turn chief guests at a restaurant. However, Malishka and Rishi also land at the same restaurant. Rishi feels jealous seeing Vikrant and Lakshmi together in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 May,2023 12:42:42
Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, The priest starts the roka ceremony. Lakshmi and Vikrant’s parents perform rituals as the priest informs them. Soon, the priest announces that Lakshmi and Vikrant are engaged. Vikrant’s Bhabhi decides to click on the couple’s photo. Vikrant puts his hand around Lakshmi’s shoulder and holds her hand. Rishi witnesses their closeness and gets jealous. He also breaks down and runs to his room to hide his emotions.

Vikrant gets busy, and Lakshmi faces trouble as her dupatta catches fire. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi in trouble and gets shocked. He runs to help her. Later, Rishi gets angry at Vikrant for being careless towards Lakshmi. He also mentions that he doesn’t deserve Lakshmi after the incident. Lakshmi and Vikrant get shocked to hear Rishi’s statement. However, the family handles the situation.

In the coming episode, Vikrant takes Lakshmi on a date and gifts her a gajra. The two land at a restaurant wherein the 25 years anniversary of the restaurant is celebrated. Vikrant and Lakshmi turn chief guests for the event. However, Malishka and Rishi also land at the same restaurant. Rishi feels jealous seeing Vikrant and Lakshmi together. On the other hand, Malishka gets frustrated.

Will the two couples enjoy a double date?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

