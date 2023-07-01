ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant orders Saloni to kill Rishi

Saloni discloses to Vikrant that Lakshmi and Aayush have admitted Rishi to the hospital and he is on the path to recovery. Vikrant becomes enraged and orders Saloni to kill Rishi in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 11:38:39
Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV, produced by Balaji Telefilms has successfully created an impression via its diverse and unique concept. According to the storyline, Vikrant plans Rishi’s accident. As Rishi leaves the temple, unaware of the impending danger, tragedy strikes when a speeding truck collides with his car, resulting in a devastating accident. The impact leaves Rishi’s life in danger.

Lakshmi and Aayush venture out searching for Rishi. Their worst fears became a reality when they discovered Rishi lying unconscious and severely injured. Lakshmi fails to hold back her emotions and breaks down. Aayush and Lakshmi rush Rishi to the hospital and pray for his recovery. During the chaos, Aayush also informs the family members about the unfortunate incident.

In the coming episode, Saloni discloses to Vikrant that Lakshmi and Aayush have admitted Rishi to the hospital and he is on the path to recovery. Vikrant, taken aback by this revelation, becomes enraged and orders Saloni to kill Rishi. Meanwhile, the entire family gathers to pray for Rishi’s well-being, unaware of the danger looming over him.

What will happen next? Will Rishi survive the attack?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

