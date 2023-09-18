Television | Spoilers

Neelam decides to get Rishi married the next day after witnessing all the drama. Hence, Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush and Bani all join hands in bringing Lakshmi and Rishi close again in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi confronts Vikrant about his actions. When Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) tries to harm Lakshmi, (Aishwarya Khare) Rishi beats up Vikrant. Soon, the fight escalates between the two. However, Vikrant spreads smoke and escapes with Lakshmi and Saloni. Meanwhile, the Oberoi family learns about Lakshmi being trapped by Vikrant and they go to save her.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) relentlessly searches for Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Lakshmi gives a befitting reply to Vikrant. She boldly declares that Vikrant is not even comparable to the dust beneath Rishi’s feet. She warns Vikrant that Rishi will come and crash down upon his ego. Lakshmi’s threat leaves Vikrant worried. Soon, Rishi comes and gets Vikrant arrested.

In the coming episode, Rishi, Lakshmi, and the entire Oberoi family return home. Neelam decides to get Rishi married the next day after witnessing all the drama. This decision shocks Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush and Bani. Hence, they all join hands in bringing Lakshmi and Rishi close again. Meanwhile, Neelam, Karishma, Sonia and Malishka come together to finally kick out Lakshmi from their life.

Rishi, Lakshmi, and the entire Oberoi family return home. Neelam decides to get Rishi married the next day after witnessing all the drama. Watch the video below!

Who will succeed in this game?