Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra slips into coma

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Virendra’s car gets stuck at the cliff and he struggles to survive. As he is about to fall down the cliff, Virendra gives his blessing to Lakshmi. The latter tries to save Virendra but fails to do so. Soon, Virendra falls off the cliff and Lakshmi gets shocked. She is about the fall unconscious but Rishi comes on time and saves her from falling down the cliff. Rishi gets emotional seeing his father dead.

Rishi and Aayush learns that Virendra is still alive and soon the two rush him to the hospital. They also get Lakshmi admitted. Virendra fights for his life and Rishi informs about his critical condition to Neelam. The latter breaks down and rushes to the hospital. Lakshmi also regains her memory and enquires about Virendra’s health.

In the coming episode, Malishka questions a nurse about Virendra’s health. The nurse informs her that Virendra is recovering and this irks Malishka. She goes to his room and remove the oxygen mask. Soon, Lakshmi comes there but Malishka manages to hide. Later, the doctor reveals to the entire family that Virendra has slipped into coma. Neelam, Rishi and Lakshmi get shocked to hear this news.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 845 6 February 2024 Written Episode Update

Virendra fights for his life and Rishi informs about his critical condition to Neelam. Lakshmi also regains her memory and enquires about Virendra’s health.