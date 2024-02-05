Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra to die in accident, Rishi to save Lakshmi

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi heads out in his car but his car doesn’t start and soon, he decides to take his father’s car (whose brakes were failed by Malishka) to work. However, Malishka stops him from taking the car.

Virendra comes towards his car and Rishi lets him sit. Later, Lakshmi insists on going to the temple and hence Virendra and Lakshmi go together. Later, while driving the car, Virendra learns that the car’s brakes are failed and reveals the same to Rishi. The latter gets worried as Virendra and Lakshmi’s lives are in danger.

In the coming episode, Virendra’s car gets stuck at the cliff and he struggles to survive. As he is about to fall down the cliff, Virendra gives his blessing to Lakshmi. The latter tries to save Virendra but fails to do so. Soon, Virendra falls off the cliff and Lakshmi gets shocked. She is about the fall unconscious but Rishi comes on time and saves her from falling down the cliff. Rishi gets emotional seeing his father dead.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 843 4 February 2024 Written Episode Update

