Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) leave for their honeymoon. While they are on their way, Malishka devises an evil plan against them. Malishka drives a truck and plans their accident. She finally succeeds in her plan by killing Rishi and Lakshmi. However, soon audiences will learn that Rishi and Lakshmi are alive and are seen struggling to save themselves.

Rishi and Lakshmi hang on the cliff while struggling to save themselves. Malishka gets happy after the accident and decides to check whether her plan has been successful. However, Lakshmi witnesses Malishka standing near the cliff and requests help. However, Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi and now she won’t spare them. Lakshmi is stunned listening to Malishka’s confession.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi continues to struggle to come up. However, Malishka tries to stop her. Soon, Lakshmi promises to save herself and Rishi. However, Malishka soon hits her with a stone. Lakshmi losses her balance and falls off the cliff. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi and shouts.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 736 20th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi and now she won’t spare them. Lakshmi is stunned listening to Malishka’s confession.