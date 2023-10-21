Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff

Malishka soon hits Lakshmi with a stone. Lakshmi losses her balance and falls off the cliff. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi and shouts in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 12:01:40
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka pushes Lakshmi off the cliff 863150

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) leave for their honeymoon. While they are on their way, Malishka devises an evil plan against them. Malishka drives a truck and plans their accident. She finally succeeds in her plan by killing Rishi and Lakshmi. However, soon audiences will learn that Rishi and Lakshmi are alive and are seen struggling to save themselves.

Rishi and Lakshmi hang on the cliff while struggling to save themselves. Malishka gets happy after the accident and decides to check whether her plan has been successful. However, Lakshmi witnesses Malishka standing near the cliff and requests help. However, Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi and now she won’t spare them. Lakshmi is stunned listening to Malishka’s confession.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi continues to struggle to come up. However, Malishka tries to stop her. Soon, Lakshmi promises to save herself and Rishi. However, Malishka soon hits her with a stone. Lakshmi losses her balance and falls off the cliff. Rishi witnesses Lakshmi and shouts.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 736 20th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Malishka reveals her real intentions to Lakshmi. She mentions how she tried to kill her and Rishi and now she won’t spare them. Lakshmi is stunned listening to Malishka’s confession.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die? 863161
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die?
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi on a mission to stop Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding 863141
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi on a mission to stop Ranbir and Mihika’s wedding
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka confesses her murderous intentions to Lakshmi 862938
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Malishka confesses her murderous intentions to Lakshmi
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer to save Srishti from fire accident 862888
Kundali Bhagya update: Rajveer to save Srishti from fire accident
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed 862885
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha's life in danger in Maldives 862733
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha’s life in danger in Maldives

Latest Stories

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital 863167
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a threat of his life 863164
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat
Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi 863157
Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi
Congratulations! Jacqueliene Fernandez adds Rs. 2 crore BMW i7 to her garage, deets inside 863089
Congratulations! Jacqueliene Fernandez adds Rs. 2 crore BMW i7 to her garage, deets inside
I love the vibrant Garba vibes during Navratri: Amandeep Sidhu 863154
I love the vibrant Garba vibes during Navratri: Amandeep Sidhu
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus' show Jhanak 863148
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus’ show Jhanak
Read Latest News