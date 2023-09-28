Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi ROMANCE in their new house, Malishka cries  

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) finally bid adieu to the house. They relax on a seat in a park wherein Rishi confesses his feelings for Lakshmi. He also proposes marriage to Lakshmi. During their conversation, Rishi and Lakshmi finally come close to each other and share a romantic moment.

Rishi and Lakshmi go on a romantic Pani Puri date. However, Rishi feels spicy and starts coughing. Lakshmi takes care of Rishi and they also get a place to stay. On the other hand, Malishka, who is upset with Rishi’s decision to leave her for Lakshmi, is on a new mission. He vows to kill Lakshmi and also seeks revenge from her for snatching Rishi from her.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi clean their new house while cleaning they also come close to each other. Rishi and Lakshmi also find a solution to the mosquitoes. Meanwhile, Malishka breaks down thinking about Rishi’s decision. Neelam comes to her and calls her ‘bahu’. She takes Malishka along to Oberoi mansion as her bahu.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 714 28th September 2023 Written Episode Update

