Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi announces wedding with Lakshmi, invites Oberoi family

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi tries to explain to him how her responsibility as a son is important and that he should return home to be with his mother and family. Meanwhile, Neelam is happy to see Rishi in the Oberoi mansion and hugs him. However, it turns out to be Neelam’s (Smita Bansal) imagination.

Neelam questions about Rishi to Virendra and the latter reveals that Rishi has refused to return to Oberoi mansion. Neelam breaks down and falls unconscious. Meanwhile, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) continues to request Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to return to his house to be with his mom. However, adamant Rishi refuses her yet again and mentions that he will only return to the Oberoi mansion with her.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes to Oberoi mansion as an employee of the Oberoi company. However, Neelam and Malishka are happy to see Rishi back in the house. However, he reveals the reason behind his return and mentions that he wanted Virendra’s sign on a few papers. Soon, Rishi takes the sign and announces his wedding with Lakshmi. He also invites the entire family to the wedding. Malishka and Neelam get angry with Rishi’s announcement.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 721 5th October 2023 Written Episode Update

