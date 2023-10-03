Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi returns to Oberoi Mansion

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi and Rishi decide to sleep. However, they find out that their fan is not working and begin to repair it. Soon Lakshmi finds a solution and Rishi gets happy. Lakshmi and Rishi try to sleep but Rishi faces a few difficulties. Soon, Rishi comes close to Lakshmi and they spend the night together.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) wake up in the morning and Rishi wishes Lakshmi confess her love for him. He tries various moves too. Meanwhile, Bani and Shalu come to Lakshmi and Rishi’s new house with breakfast. And they all enjoy a meal together as Lakshmi and Rishi’s love blossoms. Meanwhile, Neelam takes an extreme step. She goes on a hunger strike until and unless Rishi returns home.

In the coming episode, Virendra comes to meet Lakshmi and Rishi. Lakshmi learns about Neelam’s hunger strike and asks Rishi to return home. Rishi denies which irks Lakshmi. Soon, Lakshmi tries to explain to him how her responsibility as a son is important and that he should return home to be with his mother and family. Though Rishi disagrees, he still returns home along with Virendra. Neelam gets happy to see Rishi and hugs him.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 719 3 October 2023 Written Episode Update

