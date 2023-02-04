As the finale nears, the hunger to win intensifies among the housemates of COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Following the last nomination and captaincy task, the finalists of the season arrive at the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by one of the biggest stars of entertainment, Karan Johar. Tonight’s episode is replete with reality checks, releasing pent-up emotions and exciting dance performances. The one contestant to be on host Karan’s line of fire is Archana Gautam, whose burning desire to win the season were palpable throughout the week. In tonight’s episode Karan reprimands Archana for extracting revenge under the pretext of performing the prize money task and told her that the vengeance was clearly visible on her face. He directs Archana’s attention towards Shiv Thakare’s swollen eye and holds her accountable for it. The host also exposes her hypocrisy over wasting food and conveyed that no apology can right the wrongs she committed during the task. Time and again, Archana has claimed that she has mend her ways. Will she finally live up to her promise?

The prize money task brought to the fore how far some contestants can go for their ambitions and it riled up a lot of emotions that been pent-up since. In this episode, the housemates get a chance to blow some steam off with the entrance of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The two seasoned actors assign them a task to vent out their ‘bhadaas’ by punching the picture of the person, who has annoyed them the most. It will be interesting to see whose on the receiving end of whose ‘bhadaas’.

The drama and the tension in the house dissipate with the entrance of singer Iulia Vantur, whose recent song ‘Raat Baaki’ is all the rage. The gorgeous singer invites the contestants to dance on popular Bollywood songs. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dances on the popular cabaret number ‘Piya Tu’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia grooves with mesmerising grace to ‘Salaam-e-ishq’ and Shiv Thakare brings the house down with his killer moves for ‘Gandi Baat’. Catch these entertaining performances in tonight’s episode.