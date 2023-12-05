BIGG BOSS Spoiler: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra’s fight takes centre stage; Sana Raees Khan gives up half the ration for personal gain

In COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, the air is thick with caution after the contestants spilled some coffee for the nomination drill in the previous episode. In tonight’s episode, the once inseparable duo, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, seem to have hit a rough patch. Their equation sours when Mannara tries to reach out to Munawar, only to find their friendship strained. She is visibly upset that Munawar seems to be distancing himself due to others’ perceptions of her closeness to the shaayar. Before she could fully express her feelings, Munawar abruptly storms off in a fit of frustration. Their rift stems from Mannara’s repeated assertions of not wanting to be influenced or overshadowed by anyone in the house, something that didn’t sit well with Munawar. The tension escalates as Mannara is hurt by Munawar’s sudden change in behaviour, to which he coldly retorts that he simply doesn’t want to talk to her anymore. Things take a snarky turn when Mannara sarcastically thanks Munawar for hurting her, triggering an enraged response from Munawar, who snaps back at her, asking her to get lost. Is this the end of the road for #Munnara?

The kitchen chaos takes centre stage as Sana Raees Khan faces a mountain of dishes she’s in no mood to tackle. Branded as a slacker, she’s under fire for letting the pots and pans pile up, drawing criticism from all corners of the house. Munawar, concerned about the hygiene repercussions, raises the alarm about flies swarming over the neglected dishes, making life uncomfortable for everyone in the chowk. However, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, and Arun Srikanth are unwilling to step in and lend a hand in Sana’s place. As tensions flare over unwashed dishes, the plot thickens when ‘BIGG BOSS’ summons Sana to the confession room with an interesting proposition. Sana is offered a tempting deal: give up half of the entire ration meant for the housemates in exchange for freedom from her household duties. After Sana opts for freedom, the housemates are far from pleased, accusing her of making them suffer just to get rid of responsibilities. Undeterred, Sana defends herself, justifying her choice by claiming she’s looking out for herself and playing her own game. What will be the outcome of this clash over dirty dishes?

Known for her fiery spirit, Aishwarya Sharma reaches her boiling point with Firoza Khan, also known as Khanzaadi, launching a scathing verbal attack against the latter for lying to housemates. Aishwarya confronts Khanzaadi about twisting the truth to suit her agenda. She clarifies that it was Khanzaadi who provoked her husband Neil Bhatt, contrary to the rapper’s claims. She slams Khanzaadi, for deceiving housemates and dodging her responsibilities. She doesn’t hold back while labeling Khanzaadi as a pendulum with questionable loyalties and an unclear stance within the house. Will Khanzaadi respond to Aishwarya just as fiercely?