Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev meets with an accident

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Dev and Tara brings Jyoti to their house after she falls unconscious on the ground at the temple. Jyoti’s family learn about the same and goes to Tara and Dev’s house to pick her up. During this drama, Dev comes face to face with his real Dadi Savitri. However, Dev is unknown to the truth yet and hence greets her warmly.

Tara is aware about the truth and hence she makes a smart plan by asking the entire family to stay with them for a night. She plans this move to bring Dev and his real mother Jyoti close. Savitri is forced to agree to Tara’s condition. Dev, Tara and Savitri along with the family have breakfast together. At the table, Savitri makes a big revelation by telling Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) about his real mother. She reveals that he is the illegitimate child of their family and Jyoti is his mother. Dev gets shocked after he learns that Tara (Kanika Mann) knew the truth about his mother.

In the coming episode, Dev gets angry at his mother Jyoti for not accepting him and later he gets furious at Tara for hiding the truth after being aware of everything. In frustration, Dev leaves the house and thinks about being cheated by everyone in the house. He speeds up his car in anger and soon bumps into a truck. Dev meets with an accident and Tara worries for him.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 52 2 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Savitri makes a big revelation by telling Dev about his real mother. She reveals that he is the illegitimate child of their family and Jyoti is his mother.

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.