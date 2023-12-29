Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Dev saves Jyoti from stone pelting incident

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Dev gets furious with Tara and decides to show the actual truth of his marriage. He brings a talwar and brutally cuts the cake. Later, he asks the waiter to get alcohol. Soon, he pours the alcohol on the cake and burns it. Tara gets shocked by Dev’s actions.

Tara, determined to uncover the mystery surrounding Dev’s parents, adopts a disguise and obtains Savitri’s address from the inspector. Upon reaching Savitri’s house, Tara is startled to find Dev’s real mother Jyoti there, preparing to go to the temple. Sensing a connection between Jyoti and Dev, Tara eavesdrops on their conversation, confirming her suspicions. However, Savitri catches Tara and promptly throws her out of the house. Undeterred, Tara spots Jyoti heading to the temple and formulates a plan. Meanwhile, Yuvika returns home and successfully convinces Dev to accompany her to the temple, setting the stage for a potentially revelatory encounter. Finally, Dev and Jyoti come face to face

In the coming episode, Jyoti, in desperation, reaches out to Dev for assistance. In a heart-wrenching confession, she reveals that her lost son would have been of the same age as Dev. After aiding Jyoti, Dev, with a heavy heart, begins to exit the temple. However, the locals recognize Jyoti and unveil her past to the stern temple priest. The revelation prompts a harsh judgment, with the priest and the audience demanding her expulsion. Matters take a frightening turn when the indignant priest, incited by the crowd, hurls a stone towards Jyoti. In a miraculous twist, Dev intervenes, freezing the stone in mid-air, saving Jyoti from potential harm. Overwhelmed by the traumatic turn of events, Jyoti collapses in fear.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 49 28 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.