Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Deva and Tara finally tie the knot

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara comes to meet Dev where she finally learns that Mr. Malik is only Deva and she gets emotional. However, Dev, who is on revenge mode makes Tara remember her lies that she told him when they were children. Tara tries to explain the situation to Dev but he refuses to listen and asks Tara to fulfil his conditions or else he would kill her brother.

Tara gets shocked and asks Dev to not take any extreme steps. Deva gives bridal clothes to Tara and promises to make her life hell. He gives Tara a choice to either marry him or sacrifice her brother. Tara, who stands shocked with Dev’s decision gets worried for her brother. She decides to marry Dev to save her brother.

In the coming episode, Ronak discovers Mr. Malik’s true identity as Dev. Tara escapes through a broken window with Badshah to help Dev. She finds Dev embedded in a wall and tries to release him. Later, Tara urges Dev to complete the marriage. Dev does not believe Tara and tells her that she wants to marry him just to reclaim the mansion. Deva and Tara get married.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 40 18 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.