Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Deva saves Tara from the kidnappers

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Savitri finds something suspicious and throws water on Tara’s face. Soon, she learns that Tara disguised and returned to the house. As soon as Savitri confronts her, Tara reveals about the property papers and Savitri’s plan to snatch Deva’s property. Savitri gets shocked as Tara threatens to expose her in front of Deva.

Later, Savitri challenges Tara that Deva will trust her and throw Tara out of the house. Tara accepts the challenge. Later, Tara uses a clever trick to make Naani Ma donate her jewellery to the temple. Naani Ma decides to make up the losses by robbing Deva’s house, and she distracts the people in the house with a fake game. However, Deva’s mother sees the robbers hence they kidnap her too.

In the coming episode, Deva and Tara come to save Deva’s mother Jyoti. However, Tara locks Deva inside the car and goes alone to save Jyoti. Tara gives the money to the kidnappers and asks Jyoti to run. However, Tara gets stuck inside and Jyoti manages to escape. She comes out and informs to Deva about Tara being held captive by goons and they have also placed a bomb. Deva gets worried and runs inside to save Tara. Deva races against time and manages to bring Tara out of the bungalow.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 75 27 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.