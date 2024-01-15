Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara agrees to Savitri’s condition, earns Deva’s surname

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Savitri prepares for Makar Sankranti. When Tara questions about the same, she is informed by Savitri to wake up at 4 am and get ready as per ritual. Savitri gives her saree and asks her to make prasad of 1001 til laddu on occasion of Sankrant.

Tara gets shocked by the big task assigned by Savitri. However, Tara successfully completes the task. Later, Deva approaches Prakash and informs him of the rights of women after he mistreats his wife. However, Prakash belittles Deva by asking him about his father’s whereabouts and using his fictitious surname.

In the coming episode, Deva gets upset after being questioned about his surname. Soon, Tara goes to Nani and asks her to give Deva his surname. Nani agrees to do so but in return she asks Tara to make promise. Nani asks her to agree to do anything that she would tell her. Tara agrees to the condition and gets happy after she earns Deva’s surname from Nani

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 63 8 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.