Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara and Deva join hands against Palash

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) sees Tara (Kanika Mann) being humiliated by Palash. However, instead of helping her himself, he gives Tara ideas to save herself from Palash. During the tiff, Palash tears Tara’s outfit and Tara feels ashamed. Soon, Deva gets angry and saves her from further humiliation by covering her back with dupatta.

Deva fights with Palash and beats him. Later, Palash devises a covert strategy to exact revenge against Deva. Palash along with his friends kidnap Deva’s horse Badshah. Soon, Deva learns that his Badshah is missing and tries to find him. Tara witnesses him stressed and questions about the same. Deva reveals to her that Badshah is missing. Soon, Palash calls Deva and reveals about kidnapping Badshah.

In the coming episode, Deva reaches the warehouse wherein Palash has held Badshah captive. Deva sees Badshah locked in a jail and gets worried. Soon, Palash asks Deva to touch his feet and apologize to save Badshah. Deva agrees to do so. However, Tara comes and asks Deva to stop. She saves Deva from public humiliation and joins hands with him against Palash.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 19 16 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Palash along with his friends kidnap Deva’s horse Badshah. Soon, Deva learns that his Badshah is missing and tries to find him.

The show Chand Jalne Laga dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.