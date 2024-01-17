Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara leaves Deva’s house, gets emotional

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara gets shocked by the big task assigned by Savitri. However, Tara successfully completes the task. Later, Deva approaches Prakash and informs him of the rights of women after he mistreats his wife. However, Prakash belittles Deva by asking him about his father’s whereabouts and using his fictitious surname.

Deva gets upset after being questioned about his surname. Soon, Tara goes to Nani and asks her to give Deva his surname. Nani agrees to do so but in return she asks Tara to make promise. Nani asks her to agree to do anything that she would tell her. Tara agrees to the condition and gets happy after she earns Deva’s surname from Nani.

In the coming episode, Nani organizes a puja wherein she gives Deva his surname and accepts him as a family member. However, in return, Nani asks Tara to leave Deva and his house. Tara agrees and packs her bag. While, she is getting ready to leave the house, Tara remembers her fond memories with Deva in the house and gets emotional.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 63 8 January 2024 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.