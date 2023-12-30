Chand Jalne Laga spoiler: Tara makes smart plan to bring Dev and his real mother Jyoti close

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Tara spots Jyoti heading to the temple and formulates a plan. Meanwhile, Yuvika returns home and successfully convinces Dev to accompany her to the temple, setting the stage for a potentially revelatory encounter. Finally, Dev and Jyoti come face to face. Jyoti, in desperation, reaches out to Dev for assistance. In a heart-wrenching confession, she reveals that her lost son would have been of the same age as Dev.

After aiding Jyoti, Dev, with a heavy heart, begins to exit the temple. However, the locals recognize Jyoti and unveil her past to the stern temple priest. The revelation prompts a harsh judgment, with the priest and the audience demanding her expulsion. Matters take a frightening turn when the indignant priest, incited by the crowd, hurls a stone towards Jyoti. In a miraculous twist, Dev intervenes, freezing the stone in mid-air, saving Jyoti from potential harm. Overwhelmed by the traumatic turn of events, Jyoti collapses in fear.

In the coming episode, Dev and Tara brings Jyoti to their house after she falls unconscious on the ground at the temple. Jyoti’s family learn about the same and goes to Tara and Dev’s house to pick her up. During this drama, Dev comes face to face with his real Dadi Savitri. However, Dev is unknown to the truth yet and hence greets her warmly. Tara is aware about the truth and hence she makes a smart plan by asking the entire family to stay with them for a night. She plans this move to bring Dev and his real mother Jyoti close. Savitri is forced to agree to Tara’s condition.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 50 29 December 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.