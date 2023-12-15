Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush and Arya to win the race 

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya seeks vengeance on Tanmay by haunting her as a ghost, commanding her to act like a dog. Upon hearing Tanmay bark, Satya and Kasturi pay a visit. Satya becomes irked by Tanmay’s actions, while Kasturi attempts to comfort him. Tanmay, in turn, gestures toward a tree where Arya is concealed. Kasturi notices this, fuelling her anger.

Kasturi decides to seek revenge from Arya and hence she lures Arya into a competition. However, Tanmay teases Arya that she cannot participate in the competition as her mother is dead and one can only compete along with the mother. Arya gets upset and emotional. Ankush witnesses Arya and cheers her up and he decides to participate in the competition along with Arya.

In the coming episode, Ankush and Arya participate in three-legged race (a race in which the right leg of one person is tied to the left leg of another person). Though Ankush’s leg bleed, he continues to walk fast so that Arya can win the race. Meanwhile, Arya asks him to walk fast to win the competition. Ultimately, both Ankush and Arya defeat all and win the competition. Their win would irk Satya and Kasturi.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.