Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Ankush returns to Arya’s life, saves her from goons

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Zai spreads petrol all around and puts the place on fire. Arya struggles to save her life and shouts for help. Zai puts Arya’s life in danger and leaves. Meanwhile, Arya tries ways to save herself. She struggles to escape from the fire. Soon, Yug makes a heroic entry and jumps in the fire to save Arya. Yug risks his life and manages to save Arya from fire.

After saving Arya, Yug tries to get her admitted to a hospital. However, Satya’s goons don’t allow them to go from the road as Mr Shah, a friend of Satya, engages in illegal activities at Satya’s behest. While crossing from the jungle Arya and Yug arrive at the location, prompting Mr Shah to sprint toward them with the intent to kill them. Soon, the goons point guns at Yug and he gets shot. Arya gets worried.

In the coming episode, Arya tries to wake up Yug and worries for her life. The goons threaten her and as soon as they point gun at Arya, one of the goons gets shot. Arya too gets shocked as she witnesses a black hooded man entering with gun. And the man turns out to be Ankush. Arya gets happy and emotional after seeing Ankush. The latter fights with goons and saves Arya.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.