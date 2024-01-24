Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya and her grandfather share emotional moment

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, in the Nanha Policewala competition, Arya and other kids were presented with an opportunity to earn an additional 25 points by solving a challenging riddle.

Both teams received the same puzzle, and amidst the brainstorming, Eklavya shared the correct answer with Arya, who, surprisingly, refused to accept it. As Tanmay and his team found a crucial clue, Arya grew upset. In a supportive gesture, Ankush visited Arya, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and the need to listen to fellow teammates for success in the competition.

In the coming episode, Arya, gripped by the fear of losing the Nanhe Policewala Competition, confides in front of Bappa, promising to be well-behaved at Sudhar Ghar, do all the chores, and avoid conflicts. Meanwhile, Arya pastes all her photos in the house and asks grandfather to not miss her much as she is set to go to Sudhar Ghar. Arya and her grandfather both get emotional.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.

