“We Will Donate Rs 5 Crores To The Ayodhya Temple Instead Of 2.6 Crores…and Assist The Repair Of Hanuman Temples,” says Producers of HanuMan film

On Saturday the producers of this season’s surprise hit Hanu Man announced that they would be donating Rs 2.6 crores to the Ayodhya temple.

But now the film’s director Prasanth Varma feels it is time to raise the ante.

Says Prasanth, “It is true that our producer donated this amount Rs 2.6 crores to the Ram Mandir. It is a South Indian ritual to give an amount of your rewards to the Gods.It can be as small a donation as a flower or anything one can afford.”

Prasanth reveals that the decision to donate the aforesaid amount was made long before the release of Hanu Man. “Even before the release, the producers had decided to donate an amount to the Ayodhya temple. They never expected to make so much money. What the producers pledged to donate to the Ram Mandir was more than what my films normally earn at the boxoffice.”

The producers of Hanu Man , says director Prasanth Varma, will now donate a larger sum to the Ayodhya temple. “We had pledged to donate 2.6 crores. But the way the film is going ,and it has already acquired blockbuster status, we may end up donating up to Rs 5 crores to the Ram Mandir.”

Not only the Rama temple in Ayodhya, the Hanu Man team also has plans for Hanumanji.

Reveals Prasanth. We intend to assist Lord Hanuman temples all across the country in their repair work.”