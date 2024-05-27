Prasanth Varma Finally Breaks His Silence On Ranveer Singh

The latest development on the issue is that the Rakshas team is in talks with Ranveer Singh to “arrive at a middle ground” so that the project can be salvaged.

Prasanth Varma for the first time spoke up on the subject. “Sir, I am not a controversial kind of filmmaker. This issue has blown out of all proportions.All sorts of misinformation is being put out. All I can say at this point is that we are in talks with Ranveer Singh to keep the project on its feet. As far as this project is concerned,he is the most suitable actor for it.”

Ranveer Singh’ s shocking turn-around after agreeing contractually to star in Prasanth(Hanu Man) Varma’s Hindi-Telugu bi-lingual Rakshasa has sent shock waves across the Telugu film industry. Ranveer agreed to star in Rakshasa and flew down to Hyderabad to shoot with director Prasanth Varma . He actually shot for the film for three days. Ranveer apparently told Varma he was really happy with what we had shot. They hugged and Ranveer took a flight to Mumbai. He then apparently sent a message to the producers of Rakshas saying he would not be able to do the film. No explanation was offered as to why.

The next few days will give us a clearer picture on Rakshas.