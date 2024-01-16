HanuMan Vs Adipurush VFX Work: How The Good Reminds Netizens Of The Bad

Drawing comparisons is a norm of day-to-day life. We tend to compare when we see a good thing emerge out of the blues. We also look to compare when we see something bad and try to work it out in the mind with a relatable incident / happening that has been good. There is no dearth of how the layman’s mind works, with comparisons being a part and parcel of one’s life. Well, a similar comparison has been drawn in the field of entertainment these days, with the release of the Prasanth Varma film HanuMan. This Teja Sajja film does not have a big star cast to boast of, but it has all of the perfect combinations needed to make a good film. This film’s success has had the netizens being drawn to compare it with Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas.

Coming to tell you about Adipurush, the film was made on a huge budget of Rs 600 Crores. The film had extremely poor dialogues, and look and feel. The audience simply ridiculed the VFX that was on display in Adipurush.

And now to the contrary, HanuMan has been made on a very low budget of Rs 12 Crores. However, how the film blends the ‘Good Vs Evil’ Superhero theme with that of devotion, has been very well appreciated by the masses. The amazing job of VFX with such a meagre budget seems to have given the film the best word-of-mouth. And this has frequently drawn comparisons with Adipurush and the caricaturish VFX that was shown out there.

The internet world has been buzzing with rave praises for HanuMan, thus giving impetus to the magic that Prasanth Varma has created for cinema lovers. This actually shows that making a film lavishly on a big budget certainly does not certify success. The high-budget disaster of Adipurush and the low-budget success story of HanuMan have been in the mouths of everyone who has seen both films.

It is very evident by looking at the buzz around the film HanuMan, that the film has been made with a lot of conviction and vision. Also, the end product in itself speaks of it being executed with grace and simplicity. It seems as though people in the internet world are brutally reminded of how bad Adipurush was, after seeing the cinematic excellence of HanuMan.

At the outset, we believe that HanuMan has been made with a lot of adeptness. Only when we face a shocker, are we able to enjoy the happiness that we derive in life. The same can be said of this Adipurush Vs HanuMan banter that is all over the internet world now.

Long Live Good And Meaningful Cinema!!