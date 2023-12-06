Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya and Satya’s epic showdown

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya attempts to prevent a mishap involving Zai and a falling fan, an unexpected turn of events occurs, resulting in the fan falling on Zai instead. Kasturi blames Arya, calling her an orphaned troublemaker, prompting an enraged response where Arya reveals her father’s profession as a police officer. Bela gets emotional during this turmoil.

Meanwhile, Satya and Kasturi confront Ankush, alleging his involvement in an extramarital affair and questioning Arya’s true parentage. During a heated confrontation, Arya confronts Tanmay, urging him to disclose the truth, but Tanmay refuses, leading to a physical altercation. Caught in the act by Kasturi, Arya faces harsh reprimand, being labeled as a street child destined for a bleak fate. In a moment of anger, Ankush steps forward and boldly declares, “How dare you hit my child!” leaving Satya, Kasturi, and Bela stunned and in disbelief. Bela leaves the house in anger.

In the coming episode, locked in a room by Ankush, Arya ingeniously devises an escape plan to meet her aunt. Seizing an opportunity when her hunger prompts her grandfather to open the door, Arya swiftly flees the room, inadvertently colliding with Satya. As Satya intercepts her, their banter escalates as Satya calls Arya Rail Gaadi and in return Arya calls him Mail Gaadi, with Satya challenging Arya to a bet for her tiara. This time, the stakes were high between them. Displaying her cunningness, Arya outsmarts Satya, swiftly snatches the tiara from his grasp, and runs away, leaving Satya bewildered by her quick thinking and agility.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.