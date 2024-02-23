Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya exposes Satya’s evil practices

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya finds her Gud Kaki aka Bela in a very sad state at Satya’s house. Arya tries hard to comfort her, but Gud Kaki stays really upset. This makes Arya even more determined to get back at Satya and his wife for causing Gud Kaki so much pain. This emotional moment makes Arya even more committed to making things right and seeking justice for her family.

Arya disguises herself as a rider to sneak into Satya’s place and find important papers. But when she looks in the drawer, there’s nothing there. Feeling angry, Arya talks to a picture of Satya and promises to get revenge for her mom’s death. She says she’ll make Satya suffer for what he’s done. Finally, Arya finds the important document inside Satya’s car and she gets happy.

In the coming episode, Arya gets tears of joy as she completed her mission against Satya. With strong resolve, she managed to get the important document, revealing Satya’s dishonest actions to everyone. The news agency exposes Satya by revealing those documents and the family gets shocked to see it. Arya, on the other hand, celebrates her victory.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.