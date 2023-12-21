Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya returns to Ankush’s house

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Arya asks Satya to help her to prove that Ankush isn’t her father and he is lying about the same in front of all. Satya agrees to help Arya but asks for a favour. Arya agrees to his condition and they gear up with the plan.

Ankush to prove that he is Arya’s father, shows the messages to Arya that she had exchanged with her father. Arya insists these are her father’s messages, but Ankush claims he wrote and sent them. Arya expresses disbelief and questions how the phone came into Ankush’s possession. She asserts that he is not her father and leaves in tears. Arya’s grandfather tries to stop her, but Ankush intervenes, urging him to let her cry. Arya tearfully misses her mom amid the emotional turmoil. Later, Arya finds out that Ankush is responsible for her mother’s death and soon Arya finds out that Ankush is responsible for her mother’s death and leaves the house.

In the coming episode, Arya is outside singing and dancing with her new friend Eklavya. Arya’s grandfather expresses concern about both Arya and Ankush not having eaten yet, and wonders how long she’ll stay outside in the dark. He considers calling Arya back inside. Ankush says that Arya has gone out of her own will and believes she will only return when she feels convinced that there’s no safer place for her than home. Lightning strikes, causing Arya to scream in fear, and she rushes back inside the house.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.