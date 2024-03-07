Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya sneaks into Yug’s house

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Kasturi made a solemn promise in front of the people that Satya Raj party will always work for the welfare of the citizens and never abandon their support. However, her vow was met with humiliation as a woman throws ink on her face, shocking Satya and Yug, while Arya found solace in the chaos.

Arya saves Kasturi from humiliation and soon Kasturi asks her to work along with her. Kasturi also asks her to stay along with them in their house. Arya gets successful in her plan as she enters Satya’s house. Arya meets her Good Kaaki and consoles her assuring her that she will always be there for her. Meanwhile, Yugg arrives and confronts Arya about her presence there, prompting questions about her motives and intentions.

In the coming episode, Satya puts Yug under immense pressure, demanding 10 crore rupees in cash in a days’ time. Meanwhile, Arya enters Yug’s house to find important documents. Later, in the same room with Yug and Zai, Arya, disguised as a spy, faces a close call when Yug accidentally spills water.

Can Arya successfully hide her identity without being noticed by Yug?

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.