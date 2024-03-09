Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya threatens to expose Kasturi

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, Yug arrives and confronts Arya about her presence there, prompting questions about her motives and intentions. Satya puts Yug under immense pressure, demanding 10 crore rupees in cash in a days’ time. Meanwhile, Arya enters Yug’s house to find important documents. Later, in the same room with Yug and Zai, Arya, disguised as a spy, faces a close call when Yug accidentally spills water. However, they fail to see each other.

Arya is thinking about how hard it is to find proof against Yug. But then Kasturi, who is also involved in an election, talks about her ambitious plans to win. Arya overhears Kasturi and Satya, talking about how they’re planning to harm other candidates. Kasturi mentions that they’ve managed to gather a lot of money in a short time, almost like they found a gold mine in Yug’s name. Arya gets frustrated because everything was going smoothly until Yug unexpectedly changed the situation by providing support or resources, like offering a lifeline.

In the coming episode, Arya calls and threatens to expose Kasturi. Arya learns that Kasturi and Satya placed a bag full of money in opponent Ankita’s office so that Kasturi can win the election. She uses this information to threaten Kasturi and calls her with unknown number. Kasturi gets shocked as she fears getting exposed.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.