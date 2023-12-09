Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler: Arya to go missing

Sony Entertainment Television has brought forth a gripping narrative in their latest offering, Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi produced by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha under Invictus T Mediaworks. As seen so far, locked in a room by Ankush, Arya ingeniously devises an escape plan to meet her aunt. Seizing an opportunity when her hunger prompts her grandfather to open the door, Arya swiftly flees the room, inadvertently colliding with Satya. As Satya intercepts her, their banter escalates as Satya calls Arya Rail Gaadi and in return Arya calls him Mail Gaadi, with Satya challenging Arya to a bet for her tiara. This time, the stakes were high between them.

Displaying her cunningness, Arya outsmarts Satya, swiftly snatches the tiara from his grasp, and runs away, leaving Satya bewildered by her quick thinking and agility. Later, Ankush gets upset, and Arya brings milk for him, but Ankush refuses it. Concerned, Arya raises her voice, trying to convince Ankush to drink the milk. She tells him that consuming jaggery will make his mind happy. Meanwhile, Tanmay and Zai devise a plan to put an end to Ankush and Bella’s fight. Arya overhears their plan.

In the coming episode, Ankush sits alone and thinks about the threat that Satya gave him. Satya told Ankush during their confrontation that he will harm Arya and god should save her from me. Ankush goes to check on Arya and she is seen missing. Ankush gets angry and holds Satya’s collar and questions about Arya’s whereabouts.

The show introduces us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.