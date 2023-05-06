ADVERTISEMENT
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya

Riya and Dollar go to the Gurudwara for their marriage. However, Amrita comes on time and exposes Dollar’s real identity. Amrita informs Riya that Dollar is their age-old enemy, Khushwant’s son. He tried to come close to our family to seek revenge. Riya gets shocked to know his truth in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 May,2023 14:05:51
Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Riya and Veer prepare for their wedding and head to the Gurudwara for the wedding rituals. However, as they are about to leave, Riya breaks her marriage with Veer. Everyone gets happy and decides to inform Amrita. But Dollar kidnaps Amrita and takes her away. However, Dilpreet manages to save Amrita.

Later, Riya feels heartbroken as she believes that Dilpreet has chosen Amrita over her, and this feeling has been proven by the many challenging situations the Brar family has faced in recent times. Hence, Riya decides to cut ties with her grandfather, which has sent shockwaves through the Brar family.

Dilpreet asks Amrita and Veer to start their new life and get engaged. However, Amrita and Veer give thought to his idea. On the other hand, Riya and Dollar meet at the Gurudwara to discuss Dilpreet’s behavior. Dollar gives Riya the idea of marrying him and taking revenge on Dilpreet.

Will Riya still get married to Dollar?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

