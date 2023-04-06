Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a multigenerational family that has been separated due to misinterpreted situations, emotional pain, and physical distance amongst family members. While the first two generations hold onto their grudges, the third generation intervenes, compelling them to confront their past and embark on a healing journey. In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Dilpreet (Pankaj Berry) and Sanjot (Jasjeet Babbar) take an important decision which will change the lives of the Brar family forever.

With Mandeep (Sandeep Baswana) returning to the house, the entire household is in a chaotic situation. From matching Mandeep and Dilpreet’s food choices to trying to solve the tiffs between them, the Brar household is doing everything possible under the sky. However, the younger daughter-in-law of the family, Nimrit (Kanica Maheshwari) is constantly chalking out plans which will compel Mandeep and his family to leave the house. Amidst this chaos, Dilpreet learns that Veer (Paras Arora) and Amrita (Kaveri Priyam) are in love as he stumbles upon a video shot on Holi where they confess their love for each other. Deciding to take the situation into his hands Dilpreet makes a plan to help Veer and Amrita come closer to each other.

What is Dilpreet planning? Will he execute this plan alone, or will he take Sanjot’s help?

Pankaj Berry, who plays the character of Dilpreet, said, “The Brar household is about to experience some long-awaited happiness as Dilpreet has discovered Veer and Amrita’s love for each other. It’s time that my character Dilpreet takes the situation into his hands and bring Veer and Amrita’s closer and fans can be rest assured their long wait will be over soon!”