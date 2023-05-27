Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet kicks Maan and Sanjot out of the house

Dilpreet kicks Maan out of the house. However, Sanjot stops him from going. Dilpreet gets frustrated and asks Sanjot to accompany Maan and leave the house in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony SAB, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. According to the plot, Rana gets arrested after Maan gives the statement. The police leave Veer, and he comes home. However, he gets upset as Rana is arrested and is away from his family. Amrita pacifies him and tries to make him understand the situation. Later, Amrita and Veer learn good news when they know Maan has evidence proving Rana’s innocence.

Amrita and the entire Brar family reach the police station. They inform the police that Maan has evidence and will soon bring it to him. The inspector decides to bring Rana out while they wait for Maan. On the other hand, Maan, on his way to the police station, gets chased by goons, and they snatch the proof from his hand. Unaware of the situation, the Brar family waits for Maan. The inspector refuses to wait for long and again arrests Rana.

In the coming episode, Dilpreet gets angry post-Rana’s arrest. He holds Maan responsible for the same. Soon, Dilpreet decides to kick Maan out of the house. However, a huge drama takes place when Sanjot stops Maan from going. Dilpreet gets frustrated and asks Sanjot to accompany Maan and leave the house.

OMG! Will Amrita manage to stop Maan and Sanjot?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.