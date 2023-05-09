ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family

Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family to Nimrit. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 12:19:08
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Dilpreet asks Amrita and Veer to start their new life and get engaged. However, Amrita and Veer give thought to his idea. On the other hand, Riya and Dollar meet at the Gurudwara to discuss Dilpreet’s behavior. Dollar gives Riya the idea of marrying him and taking revenge on Dilpreet.

Riya and Dollar go to the Gurudwara for their marriage. However, Amrita comes on time and exposes Dollar’s real identity. Amrita informs Riya that Dollar is their age-old enemy, Khushwant’s son. He tried to come close to our family to seek revenge. Riya gets shocked to know the truth.

Nimrit witnesses the Brar family’s behaviour with Riya and gets angry. She complains to Rana. Nimrit talks ill about Rana and makes him feel guilty. Rana gets upset and leaves the house. Late at night, Nimrit fails to see him in the house and looks out for him. Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide.

In the coming episode, Nimrit and Riya find Rana and soon rush him to the hospital. Dollar and Khushwant also learn about Rana’s suicide and go to the hospital. While Nimrit waits outside ICU, Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family.

Will Nimrit seek revenge on the Brar family?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Rana to attempt suicide
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (1 - 7 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Amrita exposes Dollar in front of Riya
Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2
Exclusive: Srishti Jain bags Sony SAB show Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha Chapter 2
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dollar and Riya join hands against Dilpreet
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century
Dhruv Tara spoiler: Dhruv and Tara to land in the 17th Century
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Dangal's next
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Somebody I Used To Know Review: A Romcom That Tries Your Patience In A good Way
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant and Lakshmi’s roka ceremony gets fixed
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Exclusive: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Ritu Vasishtha to enter Yeh Hai Chahatein
Vedha Review: Primeval Portrayal Of Red-hot Evil
Vedha Review: Primeval Portrayal Of Red-hot Evil
Bhootnath Turns 15
Bhootnath Turns 15
Read Latest News