Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Khushwant instigates Nimrit against the Brar family

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its heartwarming narrative and emotional story about a Punjabi family, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Dilpreet asks Amrita and Veer to start their new life and get engaged. However, Amrita and Veer give thought to his idea. On the other hand, Riya and Dollar meet at the Gurudwara to discuss Dilpreet’s behavior. Dollar gives Riya the idea of marrying him and taking revenge on Dilpreet.

Riya and Dollar go to the Gurudwara for their marriage. However, Amrita comes on time and exposes Dollar’s real identity. Amrita informs Riya that Dollar is their age-old enemy, Khushwant’s son. He tried to come close to our family to seek revenge. Riya gets shocked to know the truth.

Nimrit witnesses the Brar family’s behaviour with Riya and gets angry. She complains to Rana. Nimrit talks ill about Rana and makes him feel guilty. Rana gets upset and leaves the house. Late at night, Nimrit fails to see him in the house and looks out for him. Rana gets depressed by Nimrit’s words and attempts suicide.

In the coming episode, Nimrit and Riya find Rana and soon rush him to the hospital. Dollar and Khushwant also learn about Rana’s suicide and go to the hospital. While Nimrit waits outside ICU, Khushwant talks ill about Maan and Brar family. He takes advantage of the situation and instigates Nimrit against the Brar family.

Will Nimrit seek revenge on the Brar family?

